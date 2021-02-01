SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than a dozen Sacramento renters are going on night six in the dark following last week’s storm.
Sixteen tenants at Carabay Apartments on Stockton Boulevard say they’ve been living without power since last Tuesday night. The complex says a tree fell and damaged equipment which required a city permit to fix. They say that’s what is causing the delay.
Renters say they’re struggling to get by.
“I’m diabetic and on disability, my husband’s in a wheelchair. We had just went shopping and bought a bunch of groceries and we’ve lost that all now,” Ruby Smith said.
The property management company says renters do have hot water, heat and working stoves.
“We also inquired about paying to have a generator put onsite for the tenants who do not have renters insurance (which is recommended in all our contracts)… and were told this was not an option against the city noise ordinance,” Leisa Wells CEO, River Valley Property Management, said.
