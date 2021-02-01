LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With millions of football fans getting ready to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off at this Sunday’s Super Bowl, the CDC has a few tips on how to stay safe while enjoying the big game.

Not surprisingly, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with the people you live with. But authorities are aware that many won’t heed that guideline, so they have a few tips for attending a watch party or even going to the game.

Fans should wear a mask indoors and outdoors, except when eating or drinking. In cold weather, masks should be worn underneath scarves or ski masks, and people should carry a spare mask in case the first one gets wet from snow or rain, according to the CDC. At any event, even outdoors, people should avoid close contact with anyone who is not part of their household.

Crowds and indoor spaces that are not well-ventilated should be avoided. If holding an outdoor viewing party, hosts should consider using a projector screen outside so guests have enough space to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, the CDC said.

If going to a venue or even to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where the game is taking place, the CDC recommends arriving early to avoid crowds, use touchless payment methods and go wild with noisemakers instead of cheering.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.