Butler Scores 30 In Return, Heat Hold Off Kings 105-104Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols and the Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Saturday night to end the Kings' three-game winning streak.

Kings Post Third Straight Win After Holding Off Raptors 126-124Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De'Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.

Farmers Insurance Open Preview: 'A Major Championship-Style Venue, Where Par Is A Good Score,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanJon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, as the PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.