SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 36-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to at least five robberies at businesses in the Pocket area of Sacramento.
Ricardo Carranza was arrested by Sacramento Police Department detectives last Thursday in connection to a series of robberies.
Police learned of the robberies last week and assigned extra officers to the Pocket-area businesses. One of the officers observed a suspect matching the description from a previous incident and tried to contact him, but say he left the scene in a vehicle, prompting a short chase. Eventually, police say the suspect pulled over and was detained.
He was identified as Carranza and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The investigation into the robberies is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
