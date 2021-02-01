STOCKTON (CBS13) — Several people are credited with helping detain a suspect in Stockton Monday morning who reportedly assaulted and robbed a woman.
Stockton police say a suspect was harassing customers outside a business in the 2700 block of West March Lane around 7:22 a.m. Monday. A 41-year-old woman working at the business reportedly confronted the suspect, who then forced his way into the locked business by kicking in the glass doors.
Police say the suspect severely beat the woman, stole her property and tried to run away. Before he could get away, several people held him down until police arrived and took him into custody.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Robert Davis, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of robbery and burglary.
