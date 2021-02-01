VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A mother wants answers after her daughter and another victim were killed, their bodies live-streamed on the internet by the suspect.

The bodies were found at an apartment complex in Vacaville on Rocky Hill Road. The mother, Enyaw Taylor-Theberge says her daughter Savannah Theberge lived in Utah.

Taylor-Theberge says her daughter just got engaged and called her a week ago to share the news and show her the ring.

“This guy coerced her to go under the (inaudible) that they were going to be engaged and he wanted her to meet his family,” she explained.

She says she was shocked to learn her daughter’s fiancé was 29-year-old Raymond Weber.

“I almost fell out when I saw who it was because she had been involved with him in the past and it was a bad experience,” Taylor-Theberge said.

Although police haven’t officially identified the victims filmed in a bizarre live-stream by Weber, they did say one was 15 and the other 27 years old. Taylor-Theberge identifies Savannah as the latter after watching the disturbing video, pointing out her tattoos and features.

She says Savannah’s 27th birthday would have been this week and tells CBS13 she works and lives in Utah and believes the engagement is what led her to California.

“She was a good girl and this was somebody that manipulated her and took advantage of her. She was not a drug addict street person,” she explained.

Savannah’s best friend Meg Grubbs is heartbroken over Savannah’s passing and thinks about her 4-year-old son.

“She was an amazing mother and did everything that she could to make her little boy happy,” Grubbs explained.

Enyaw says she’ll miss video chatting with her daughter whom she was very close with.

“Just how much I love her and how much she means to me and I just wish I could hold her one more time,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundme to help with memorial services. They are working to get her remains to Georgia where her family lives.

Weber is facing several criminal charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and domestic assault.