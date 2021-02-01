VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A mother from Georgia told CBS13 she fears that her daughter is one of the victims in the horrific live-stream of the aftermath of a Vacaville double murder.

Vacaville police said the double murder involving two women happened in an apartment at a complex located on Rocky Hill Road on early Saturday morning.

The suspect, 29-year-old Raymond Michael Weber of Sacramento, is accused of committing the two killings.

Those who live at the complex say they couldn’t believe their eyes seeing the live-stream or hearing about what happened a few doors down.

“It’s disturbing as it sounds,” Morgan Gardener, a neighbor said.

“We had no idea of something like that going on,” another neighbor named Eddie C. said.

The mother of 26-year-old Savannah Theberge said that after she watched the live-streamed video she believed it was her daughter who was one of the two victims. She told CBS13 she fears it’s her daughters based on one of the woman’s features and distinctive tattoos.

Vacaville police haven’t identified either of the two women at this time. Theberge’s mother said that she is working with police to help identify the victims to see if in fact one of them is her daughter.

The woman told us she and Savannah last spoke last week. She said Savannah told her that she and Weber had recently become engaged and were going to visit California.

Those who live at the complex didn’t know Weber well.

“It was never anything eerie or creepy or anything like that. It was just pretty much, ‘Hey,’ and that was it. You know, I had seen him a couple of times. But I guess he does not live here,” Gardner said.

The frightened mother told CBS13 that Savannah has a 4-year-old son and was working for FedEx in Utah.

Vacaville police said that they won’t identify the victims until they can officially notify the next of kin.

