RENO, Nev. (AP/CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of another snowstorm headed for Lake Tahoe and most of the Sierra.
The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts until 4 am. Wednesday for the greater Lake Tahoe area, where up to a foot and a half of snow is possible on top of the mountains. Two to 6 inches of snow is forecast at lake level, with 6 to 14 inches at elevations above 7,000 feet.
⚠️ A Winter Storm Warning is in effect late tonight through Wednesday morning for #SierraNevada Hazardous mountain travel conditions are expected with major travel delays likely. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BCW1ZzsBes
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 1, 2021
The same advisory is in place for parts of California north of Tahoe in Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties. Three 3 to 8 inches of snow is expected there west of U.S. Highway 395, and up to a foot (30 cm) in the highest elevations.
The advisory runs from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday as far south as Mammoth Lakes, where 4 to 10 inches is possible above 7,000 feet at Yosemite National Park.
Last week, more than 9 feet of snow fell over a three-day stretch at Mammoth Lakes and nearly 5 feet at some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts.
