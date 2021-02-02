  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Johnny Castro in South Sacramento last week.

Castro, 39, was killed in a car-to-car shooting near Power Inn and Gerber roads on the night of Jan. 24.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Jose Santana Leyva, 23, and Antonio Galvan, 19.

No other information about the investigation was released.

Officials say an EMT was actually the one who called in to make the report that there had been a crash and they were already helping a gunshot victim. Deputies and medics soon arrived but Castro was later pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also in the car was not hurt, deputies said.

Investigators believe the pair was driving when someone in another car opened fire, causing them to crash.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.