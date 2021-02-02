AUBURN (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a suspected shoplifter who also was allegedly brandishing a knife inside an Auburn store over the weekend.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded Home Depot in Auburn for a disturbance. Deputies spotted the suspect outside the store, reportedly walking away with a knife in his hand.
Deputies say they ordered the man to put the knife on the ground several times. He eventually complied and was taken into custody.
The man was soon identified as 36-year-old Daniel James Meyer, who had been issued a trespassing notice at the same store earlier in the day. Investigators say Meyer had come back and threateningly brandished a knife inside the store; he had also allegedly stolen over $100 worth of merchandise.
Meyer was arrested and is facing charges of shoplifting, trespassing, having a concealed dagger, and brandishing a weapon.