SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) — A week of survival in the Sierra. Crews made unbelievable rescues on camera in the aftermath of last week’s massive storm.

On Monday night, forecasters said more snow is headed to the Sierra.

CHP helicopter pilots made multiple rescues over the last weekend alone.

“There was two snowmobilers that actually had to build a snow shelter so that they could survive the elements overnight,” said Officer Jared Boothe with CHP Air Operations.

Officer Boothe said in another rescue, a man got trapped and had to survive for almost a week. Thankfully he packed food and figured out a way to build makeshift snowshoes.

“He had two snowboards and actually moved the bindings to face forward so he could kind of walk through the snow,” Officer Boothe said.

The man managed to hike out and call 911. Crews on the ground made rescues during high avalanche risk. Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue recovered a snowmobiler in a mission that lasted more than six hours.

“Rescue crews can be greatly delayed when there are big storms coming through,” Officer Boothe said.

First responders are urging people to stay off the roads ahead of more storms this week. And for travelers after the storm:

“When you go to these ski resorts stay in the areas where you were supposed to be,” Officer Boothe said