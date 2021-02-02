  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
OROVILLE (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer managed to carry an injured man out of a wildlife area early Tuesday morning.

CHP Oroville says, around 3 a.m., they got a report about a man lost in a wildlife area. He had hurt his ankle and knee and called for help just before his phone ran out of battery.

Officers responded but couldn’t find him by car. They then set out on foot, finding the man.

The man couldn’t walk on his own, so officers decided to carry him over a half-mile to safety.

From there, Cal Fire and ambulance personnel took care of the man.

The man’s current condition was not disclosed.