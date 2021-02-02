  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Calaveras County News

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Bomb Squad was called out to the rural area of Campo Seco last month for reports of a possible pipe bomb.

An East Bay Municipal District Employee found the possible explosive device that appeared to have malfunctioned near a portable toilet in the 2000 block of Campo Seco Road on Jan. 23.

Deputies and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit investigated the scene and found a homemade “improvised explosive device” that appeared to be made of an air tank commonly used in paintball.

Officials say the device was about 9 inches long and 2 inches in diameter. It was filled with gun powder and had a fuse in the neck.

They say the device failed to detonate as designed. It was eventually rendered safe by the bomb squad.

The investigation into this device is still ongoing. No suspects have been announced. Deputies say the device could have caused serious injury.