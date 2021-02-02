Lori Wallace visited a new shop in midtown Sacramento called Leash & Collar Dog Boutique.
There you can find dog outfits and pet-related clothing for their owners. You can also find dog treats. Bring your dog(s) and you can get your photo taken at their photo opp corner.
The owner of the store said she got the idea after noticing other cities had dog boutiques, but Sacramento didn’t.
They have an event coming up Saturday, February 13 called “Smooch Your Pooch” where you’ll be able to sample their new dog beer and get dog and people snacks.
Info:
1901 Q Street, Sacramento
916-942-9176