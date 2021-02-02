ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Parents and students rallied in Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon calling for the district to reopen schools.
The group gathered at the Elk Grove Unified School District on Florin Road calling on officials to resume in-person learning at all schools with the option for distance learning as well.
Their message was simple: they believe schools are a safe place to be.
The group also protested the format of the district’s board meetings. Because they are virtual, they say their input has been restricted.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Brutal Beatdown At Stockton Gas Station Broken Up By Bystanders
- Caught On Camera: CHP Uses Helicopter To Rescue People Stranded In Snow
- Woman Killed In Vacaville Double Homicide Was Engaged To Suspect, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Son
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 2.8 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC says most kids who catch it only have mild symptoms or none at all.
Elk Grove Unified was one of the first districts in California to close last year at the beginning of the pandemic. The district closed on March 7 after a family in the district tested positive. In-person learning has not resumed since.