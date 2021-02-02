By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PUNXSUTAWNEY (KDKA) — Punxsutawney Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter. Early Tuesday morning at Gobbler’s Knob, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow when he emerged from his stump.

When Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, as the tradition goes, it’s bad news for those of us hoping for a return to warmer weather sooner than later. If he doesn’t see his shadow, he’s predicting an early spring.