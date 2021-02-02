SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Vacaville Police have released the identity of one of the victims killed in a double homicide over the weekend.

Police confirm 26-year-old Savannah Theberge, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, was killed. At this time, they aren’t releasing the identity of the 15-year-old girl per the request of her family.

In the meantime, we’re learning that the teen was once a student in Elk Grove.

The accused killer Raymond Weber appeared in court Tuesday. CBS13 was inside the courtroom where only pictures allowed. Weber wearing a gray and white striped jail uniform went before a judge. His face was covered with a blue mask.

He faces several charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

Savannah Theberge was killed days before what would’ve been her 27th birthday. Her mother Enyaw Taylor-Theberge is heartbroken over her daughter’s death.

“Just how much I love her and how much she means to me and I just wish I could hold her one more time,” she said

Meantime, the principal of Elk Grove High School sent a letter about the death of the 15-year-old reminding families about resources are available.

Weber is being held without bail. His next court appearance is in three weeks.

More from CBS Sacramento: