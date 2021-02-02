SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say they made several arrests and impounded over a dozen cars after illegal sideshows in the Sacramento area.
California Highway Patrol says they broke up several sideshows over the weekend.
With the help of Air-21, officers were able to monitor the illegal and dangerous events – including one that happened in a parking lot off of Del Paso Road. Dozens of people were caught on camera at the sideshow, which prompted a chase once officers moved in to break it up.
The air unit was able to easily follow the suspects as they sped down Interstate 5, however. In total, CHP says the air units helped with two pursuits that led to arrests over the weekend.
Further, officers impounded a total of 15 vehicles as a result of the sideshows. Another 18 people were given citations.
An arrest for DUI and another for gun possession were also made as a result of the mission against sideshows, CHP says.