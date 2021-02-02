SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The location of some vaccination sites are not being made public until someone makes an appointment.

Dr. Cindy Schorzman with UC Davis Student Health Services says the demand for the shots continues to exceed supply. That’s why the locations of some sites are being kept secret.

“We say we have your dose ready, get here within 15 minutes,” Dr. Schorzman said.

Sutter Health System has three Valley vaccination clinics, but they are only disclosing the addresses to people who have appointments.

But, they have still had to turn away people trying to drop in. The vaccine site at UC Davis is not a secret, but they are trying to keep people from crashing the clinic.

Tracey Peterson, a 911 dispatcher, has been waiting a while to get her vaccine.

“It’s a lot easier to get the vaccine, forget it, and done,” Peterson said.

Peterson has been on a waitlist for the vaccine and got a welcome phone call Tuesday.

“There are some people who will try to sneak in,” Dr. Schorzman said. “We do have security on-site and we’re appreciative of them for anyone who has difficulty understanding the tier system and is really insistent.”

They currently give out 500 doses a week, but they want to do more.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Ready to expand and adapt to the demand with a calculated COVID vaccine rollout meant to control the chaos and stop the spread.

“I feel very lucky to be part of this, I feel like we’re kind of making history,” UC Davis Firefighter Johnita Lanni-Cradit said.

Mercy medical group has vaccine clinics inside is four ambulatory offices across the Sacramento region and UC Davis is opening another clinic on Wednesday in Roseville.