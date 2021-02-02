CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A dispute at a Citrus Heights duplex turned deadly in the driveway with one man shooting another.

A night after the shooting no one is under arrest. Police are investigating what led up to the deadly confrontation, and whether it was a case of self-defense.

Meanwhile, the mother of the man killed is heartbroken and seeking answers. Vickie Miller says her son, Sam Harris, was killed.

A night after her Harris’s death, Miller came back to where her son took his final breaths to ask Harris’s friends what went so wrong.

“That’s why I came here because I thought, ‘Give me a reason,'” Harris said. “I mean I can’t believe you killed him, you know?”

Miller says her son was shot and killed in the driveway of the duplex while he was visiting friends in both units. She visited one of Harris’s friends at the duplex who described to her what he saw.

“He said Sam had been there, they’d been visiting, everything seemed cool, and next thing he heard was ‘pop pop pop,’ and heard my son holler, ‘the mother—— shot me,'” Miller said.

The mother of Harris’s children showed CBS13 a photo of Harris from his Facebook page. He leaves behind two teenagers.

Neighbor cell phone video shows police swarming the block after the shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooter called 911 and complied with their orders when they arrived. He was detained and interviewed and released. Police are now investigating whether the shooting was in self-defense.

Meanwhile, this mother is left suffering a painful loss and searching for understanding.

“Give me a reason, I mean I can’t believe you killed him,” Miller said. “He told me what a good buddy he was and how much he thought of him and blah blah blah blah blah.”