STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say they have seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine and over $18,000 in cash after a traffic stop in Stockton on Monday afternoon.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 3 p.m., deputies pulled over a car near Park and Union streets for a traffic infraction. A deputy who went up to talk with the people inside soon spotted a glass pipe in plain view.
Both people inside the car turned out to be felons, deputies say, with the driver being on searchable Post Release Community Supervision.
A search was then done of the car – with deputies finding almost a pound of meth, a gun that had been reported stolen, several hundred poker chips, and over $18,000 in cash.
Deputies arrested both people, 33-year-old Hector Hernandez and 32-year-old Sophia Christine Walker. The pair are facing numerous felony drug and gun charges.