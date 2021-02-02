  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Vaccine, Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County will begin vaccine clinics for seniors over 65 starting Wednesday.

Vaccines will be given out at clinics in Esparto, Knights Landing, Woodland and West Sacramento through Saturday. Last week, the county said it would start vaccinating those 75 and older. Yolo County says there are more than 28,000 residents over the age of 65, 11,000 of which are 75 and older.

Officials say after offering the vaccines to 75 and older residents, many appointments remained unfilled so they broadened the target population.

Now all residents 65 or older and health care workers are eligible for the vaccine in Yolo County.

