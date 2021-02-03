SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting investigation had part of westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway near the split into Sacramento closed through most of early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirmed that two men, ages 27 and 24, were found shot on the freeway near the connector road. Citrus Heights police say the shooting happened in the area of Antelope Road and Turner Court and the victims continued driving onto the freeway.

It’s unknown at this time why the victims continued driving or where they were going.

#BREAKING Two victims found shot on WB Business 80 overnight. WB BUS 80 from the split to Fulton Ave is CLOSED, and the connector from BUS 80 to WB I-80 has also been closed. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Cni3naOGE2 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) February 3, 2021

Police say one victim is in critical condition and the second is in stable condition.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say the victims appeared to have known the shooter. Investigators have not released a suspect description.

Citrus Heights police say bullet casings were located at Antelope and Turner that are consistent with the bullet holes in the vehicle. No details have been released about what may have led up to the shooting.

The investigation prompted officials to close the westbound side of the freeway near Watt Avenue and the Business 80-Interstate 80 split. Just before 7 a.m., California Highway Patrol announced that the freeway had been reopened.

