By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Business 80, Freeway Shooting, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting investigation had part of westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway near the split into Sacramento closed through most of early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirmed that two people were found shot on the freeway near the connector road, but it’s unclear if the shooting happened on Business 80.

No details have been released about what may have led up to the shooting. The condition of the two people found shot has not been disclosed.

The investigation prompted officials to close the westbound side of the freeway near Watt Avenue and the Business 80-Interstate 80 split.

Just before 7 a.m., California Highway Patrol announced that the freeway had been reopened. Still, drivers should expect residual delays through the morning.

Traffic is flowing as normal on the eastbound side of Business 80.