DAVIS (CBS13) — Two men suspected of dozens of catalytic converter thefts across the Sacramento region and Bay Area have been arrested by Davis police.
Detectives say they have been investigating the two men – 43-year-old Elk Grove resident Dao Xiong and 37-year-old Sacramento resident Shaneel Lal – for the past five months. Police say the men were arrested during the course of that investigation – only to allegedly continue stealing catalytic converters once they were released.
Investigators have linked the suspects to catalytic converter thefts throughout the San Francisco Bay Area as well as El Dorado, Napa, Sacramento and Yolo.
On Tuesday, Davis police detectives served search warrants in Elk Grove and Sacramento in connection to the case. Xiong and Lal were arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail.
Police say the pair are facing 61 counts of grand theft with enhancements for violating the terms of their release. They are being held on $250,000 bail.