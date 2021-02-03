DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers in Dixon early Sunday morning.
RELATED: DA Says CHP Officers Shot, Killed Man In Dixon After He Threatened Officers’ Safety
As detailed by the District Attorney’s office, the shooting happened after two officers from the CHP-Solano unit responded to a single-car crash off of the Dixon Avenue exit of Interstate 80. They found a car stuck off the shoulder with damage to its back window.
While they were investigating the accident, the man in the car reportedly drew a loaded gun and threatened the officers’ safety.
Both officers shot the suspect, who died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, the DA’s office identified the suspect as 29-year-old Karl Walker. No other information has been released.
The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, which was formed only two months ago, responded to the scene to do an independent investigation.