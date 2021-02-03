DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers in Dixon early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office identified the suspect as 29-year-old Karl Walker.

As detailed by the District Attorney’s office, the shooting happened after two officers from the CHP-Solano unit responded to a single-car crash off of the Dixon Avenue exit of Interstate 80. They found a car stuck off the shoulder with damage to its back window.

While they were investigating the accident, the Walker reportedly drew a loaded gun and threatened the officers’ safety. Both officers shot the suspect, who died from his injuries.

No other information has been released. The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force, which was formed only two months ago, responded to the scene to do an independent investigation.

Walker’s family is calling for answers. They claim Walker actually ran out of gas and needed help. The family says information about the incident is being withheld from them, including their loved one’s body.

Dr. Alfred S. Titus Jr. is a law enforcement expert who says for transparency, basic information like the identity of the person shot should not be withheld for so long especially in the current climate surrounding police brutality and racial and social injustice.

“But the basic information, as long as there is nothing to hide, should be given right away and when it is not it gives the impression as if the police department have something to hide,” he said.

During the investigation, the DA’s office says Walker suddenly pulled out a gun and threatened officers who then fired their weapons, hitting and killing him. Dr. Titus says even that information shared with the public leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

“If there was information in addition to the fact that it was a basic accident then, you know, that kind of changes everything that’s the type of information that public needs to know,” he said.

The DA’s office says witnesses are still being interview and could have an update on the investigation by Friday or next week.

In the meantime, Black Lives Matter Sacramento is hosting a press conference at California Highway Patrol Headquarters Monday for Karl Walker. Walker’s family is expected to speak.