ACAMPO (CBS13) — Christan Freitas visits her son Dominic’s gravesite and remembers his bright smile and laugh.

“I don’t think anybody should have to bury their kid,” she said.

She says Dominic’s friend admitted to accidentally firing the fatal shots at an Acampo home in November.

“He just looked at me, emotionless, and said, ‘I did it,'” Freitas said.

Christan says the teen, whose identity we aren’t going to release, is facing pending second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and felony gun charges. County leaders won’t confirm this because of his minor status.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” she said.

The home where her son lost his life still haunts her to this day, a place she says she can’t come back to. But, her biggest concern is why she hasn’t been told the person who killed her son, is now walking free.

“I’m wondering how the hell he’s out and why wasn’t I notified?” she said.

She was told by a lawyer who is unrelated to the case that the teen is out on bail being monitored via a GPS device.

“I just can’t believe the kid is allowed to roam free now and my son is in the ground and he’s never coming home,” she said.

Victims advocates and attorneys CBS13 spoke with say you rarely see a suspect out of custody on bail when they’re facing a murder charge. And legally, that should have been discussed with Dominic’s family.

Attorney Mark Reichel said, “Under Marcy’s Law, the victims are entitled to be notified.”

For Christan, as the dust settles, she says she’ll fight for answers and to keep Dominic’s memory alive.

“I just keep thinking he’s going to walk through the door one day and he’s just not,” she said.

We’ve also learned the suspected shooter’s mother, Isabel Villaneuva, is facing charges related to the shooting, Including willful cruelty to a child resulting in death and accessory.

She’s in the San Joaquin County Jail, on $400,000 bail.

The District Attorney’s Office denied our requests for information about the case, and won’t confirm the charges or any details regarding the shooting, because the suspect is a minor.