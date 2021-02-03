De'Aaron Fox's 4th-Quarter Outburst Lead Kings Past Pelicans, 118-109De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

NFL On CBS Talent Share Their Favorite Big Game Memories Ahead Of Super Bowl LVNFL on CBS announcers, reporters and analysts shared their favorite Super Bowl memories with us as we get ready for Super Bowl LV on CBS.

Red Sox Second Baseman Dustin Pedroia Announces His RetirementIt’s an end of an era for the Boston Red Sox. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships during his 17 seasons with the franchise, announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.

Butler Scores 30 In Return, Heat Hold Off Kings 105-104Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s virus-related protocols and the Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Saturday night to end the Kings' three-game winning streak.