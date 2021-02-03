TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Seven inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at the Tuolumne County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says the inmates who tested positive are being isolated and remain in custody. To avoid any further exposure, inmate activities and schedules are being adjusted.
Officials say inmates are receiving necessary medical treatment and the facility is working closely with Tuolumne County Public Health to conduct contract tracing.
Additional testing will be done, the sheriff’s office said, and they will continue following protocols of pre-screening, regular sanitation and encouraging the use of masks.
