  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Reopening, Lodi News, Micke Grove Zoo

LODI (CBS13) — With the regional stay-at-home order lifted, the Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi will reopen to guests starting Thursday.

Visitors can now check out the animals Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements are in place.

Single-day tickets, as well as Zoo Annual Passes, are available for purchase on the park’s website.

Officials say while the regional parks have reopened, playgrounds and rental facilities remain closed at this time. The picnic areas are open, but park officials ask that only single-family gatherings are held in those areas.

More from CBS Sacramento: