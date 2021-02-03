TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspect who robbed a woman at an ATM in Turlock last month.
The incident happened back on Jan. 25 around 1 p.m. at an ATM along the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road.
Turlock police say the suspect pulled up in a dark-colored BMW sedan, then went up and robbed the woman. Exactly how much was taken is unclear.
Few other distinguishing details about the suspect have been released, but surveillance cameras managed to captured some images.
Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
