STOCKTON (CBS13) — A social media tip leads to the arrest of a man accused of setting a bank ATM on fire in Stockton.
Stockton Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect last week on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. On Tuesday, a tipster contacted the department and said the suspect had returned to the area of the crime.
Detectives found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Roger Norried, on the 7900 block of West Lane and took him into custody. He’s facing charges of arson and resisting arrest and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
