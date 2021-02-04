ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Alta Sierra on Thursday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the area of Alta Sierra Drive and Names Drive, law enforcement said.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said it received several calls shortly after 1 p.m. regarding a man possibly under the influence walking in the area with two small children. Responding deputies made contact with the involved parties and, within minutes, a shooting involving the deputies occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s office issued a statement around 4 p.m. saying that the office will take over the investigation. In the statement, the DA’s office says deputies contacted a female adult who was armed with a knife. At some point during the incident, one deputy fired his weapon, hitting and killing the woman.

Officials say two children under the age of 5 were with the woman. Both have been taken into protective custody.

No other information has been released. Officials have not reported any injuries to law enforcement.

Just arrived on scene a shooting in Alta Sierra, where a Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly involved. We don’t know the conditions of anyone involved, or how the shooting ensued. pic.twitter.com/0KVkme5fr3 — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) February 4, 2021

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area of Names and Alta Sierra drives while investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

