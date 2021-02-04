ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the town of Alta Sierra on Thursday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the area of Alta Sierra Drive, law enforcement said.
The sheriff’s office said it received several calls shortly after 1 p.m. regarding a man possibly under the influence walking in the area with two small children.
Responding deputies made contact with the involved parties and, within minutes, a shooting involving the deputies occurred, the sheriff’s office said.
Details regarding the events that led to shots being fired were not available. At this time, it is unknown if any deputies were hurt or the condition of the other parties.
Authorities ask the public to avoid the area of Names and Alta Sierra drives while investigators are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: