CERES (CBS13) – A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a man in Ceres two weeks ago, authorities said.
The teenager, a boy from Ceres, was booked into juvenile hall on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of an assault weapon, according to the Ceres Police Department.
Police said the arrest came as officers served two search warrants – one along Venus Drive in Ceres and another along Sundance Way in Modesto.
No further information regarding the suspect or shooting was released.
Ceres police said officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 to the 2600 block of Magnolia Street to investigate a reported crash. A sedan had crashed into a parked vehicle – and witnesses reported seeing the driver appeared to have been shot.
The victim, identified as 26-year-old Ceres resident Alexis Perez, was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and died later on at the hospital.
