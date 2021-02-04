CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A significant water main break has started eroding the roadway in a Citrus Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.
The scene is along Old Auburn Road, between Wintergreen Drive and Watchel Way. A big pool of water can be seen.
Crews on scene for water main break. Old Auburn Rd at Orelle Creek in Citrus Heights. Road is blocked. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich @DinaKupfer pic.twitter.com/B789jHoImS
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 4, 2021
Citrus Heights police say all lanes of traffic are closed along Old Auburn Road in the area due to the incident.
Work crews are at the scene trying to fix the problem, which officers say has caused part of the roadway to erode. Crews believe the break could be under Old Auburn Road and it’s unclear how compromised the roadway could be, so people should avoid the area for the time being.
Several neighborhoods in the immediate area may be without water service for the moment.
No estimated time of reopening or restoration has been given yet.