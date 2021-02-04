PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The El Dorado County 2021 Fair is moving ahead with scheduled dates in September.

According to the El Dorado County Fair and Events Center, Fair CEO Jody Gray announced the event will take place from September 23-26 as the board and staff decided the usual June dates were too early for large gatherings as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues to develop.

“We expect that by September the majority of the population will be vaccinated, and large gatherings will again be allowed,” Gray said in a news release on the announcement. “Not only do the fairgrounds need this Fair, but Our Community needs this Fair as a celebration and coming together.”

In regard to a potentially reduced capacity due to COVID, Gray said the move would lose the fair “a momentous amount of money.”

“We want to always be here for our community. 2020 was tough,” Gray said in the news release. “If it weren’t for grants, PPP loans and the generosity of local residents who donated, we wouldn’t be here today, planning Fair for 2021.”

Apart from the livestock and market animals, Fair spokesperson Suzanne Wright said the event will largely remain the same. Wright said the Junior Livestock Show is scheduled to take place over Father’s Day weekend (June 18-20), as usual, with the auction scheduled for that Saturday.

Gray said plans are in place for a virtual auction if the event can not be held with participants in attendance.

Other notable fair events have been rescheduled to match up with the new dates. A Russell Motorsports Monster Truck Show will occur on Sept. 24-25, and a wheelbarrow race is scheduled for Sept. 26, Wright said. The Commercial Wine competition will take place in mid-June, so the winners can be on display at the Fair.

