ARNOLD (CBS13) — Justice for Roman Lopez is just beginning after his father Jordan Piper and stepmother Lindsey Piper were arrested on charges of child abuse and torture.

CBS13 is uncovering new details about the moment police tracked the couple down in rural Calaveras County. A clerk at the Arnold Meadowmont Lodge said the Pipers were arrested there Wednesday night.

The lodge is a quiet, outdoorsy place to get a room that was surrounded by police just 24 hours ago. The clerk said the Pipers were arrested there the same day they checked in. The arrest was so fast, the clerk said the Pipers’ truck was left behind.

Jordan and Lindsey Piper are currently behind bars in El Dorado County.

The clerk said they left many of their belongings in their room.

That clerk gave CBS 13 this timeline: The Pipers checked in at Arnold Meadowmont lodge early Wednesday morning. And that evening they were arrested.

They also said it’s possible Jordan Piper came to the lodge earlier in the week. According to the clerk, a man was caught scoping out and creeping around the hotel. The man reportedly demanded a room for cash, but the lodge only accepts credit cards. The clerk said this man became violent and he had to lock him out of the office.

Meanwhile, the family of Roman Lopez is finally getting answers one year after his death.

“It’s brought feelings for them of immeasurable relief. But they still carry the sadness of losing Roman but now it’s in measured depths,” said Kristin Jabs Ellenberg, a family spokesperson.

The El Dorado County District Attorney said the investigation revealed Roman was malnourished and dehydrated. The criminal complaint said Lindsay Piper had poisoned his drinking water.

“Adding to the complexity of this case was how often the family had moved in the various agencies they encountered along the way,” said Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren.

It’s not clear where the Pipers were living before they came to the lodge in Arnold. As for the items they left behind, the lodge says they’ll hold onto them for 30 days and the items are not picked up they donated to charity