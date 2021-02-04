SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health officials say coronavirus testing in Sacramento County is down.
In a release, county health officials said they’re only testing about a third of the number of people they were testing in December.
So if fewer people are getting tested, is that a factor in the decrease in reported coronavirus cases? CBS13 asked county spokesperson Janna Haynes.
“I think it’s certainly a contributing factor, as far as if you’re testing less people, then you’re going to overall have less cases. But, what I think is important is that our test positivity rate is down as well which is only indicative of the people that are getting tested,” Haynes said.
Health officials say without testing, they can’t know how or where the virus is spreading.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Placerville Takes Another Look At Controversial City Logo
- Defendant Makes Sacramento Court Zoom Appearance From Barber’s Chair
- Sacramento City Leaders Say It Will Take Until End Of February To Clear Storm Debris
There are 13 community-based free testing sites in the county. You can find more information on the county website.