By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Folsom News, home invasion robbery

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Officers are searching for the suspect after a reported home invasion robbery in Folsom early Thursday morning.

Folsom police say, around 1:15 a.m., they got a 911 call from a neighbor reporting an apparent home invasion robbery along the 4700 block of Esplanade Circle.

Officers responded and a perimeter was set up in the area. Police say the suspect was never found, though.

The perimeter has since been broken down.

Police have not given a description of the suspect, but say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

More from CBS Sacramento:

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.