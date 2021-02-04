FOLSOM (CBS13) — Officers are searching for the suspect after a reported home invasion robbery in Folsom early Thursday morning.
Folsom police say, around 1:15 a.m., they got a 911 call from a neighbor reporting an apparent home invasion robbery along the 4700 block of Esplanade Circle.
Officers responded and a perimeter was set up in the area. Police say the suspect was never found, though.
The perimeter has since been broken down.
Police have not given a description of the suspect, but say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.