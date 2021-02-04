FOLSOM (CBS13) – Through weeks of investigation, officers learned that a man who claimed to be a victim of a racially-charged assault by several men actually suffered his injuries from a fall, the Folsom Police Department said on Thursday.
The department said its communications center received a 9-1-1 call just after 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 from the man who said he was assaulted and robbed of a credit card in the area of Scott Street and Canal Street.
The man suffered injuries to his jaw and mouth but had difficulty remembering what had happened to him, claiming he had been drinking earlier that night, police said.
Over the course of the following days, the man began reporting that the robbery and assault were the result of a racially charged attack by a group of men, police said.
He initially described his attacker as a white man with black hair and light-colored clothing.
Folsom police said the man continued to provide a lack of information, which led to officers locating surveillance footage, witnesses and any additional evidence from the alleged incident. Local businesses and residents assisted officers in the investigation, which led to officers discovering no attack or robbery took place and the man had been injured due to falling in the area.
Police said there are no suspects that pose a threat to the community and the man who reported the false crime had been contacted and notified of the officers’ findings.
