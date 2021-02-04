SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A recall effort is underway against Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
The Sacramento Homeless Union says Steinberg has been “all talk and no action” and did not do enough to open warming centers on the worst night of the last week’s storm, which left four people dead.
The union gave the mayor until Wednesday to step down before launching their campaign.
RELATED: 2 Homeless People Died During Storm Overnight, Sacramento Mayor Says
Sacramento County says warming centers can only open when freezing temperatures are forecast for more than three days. But one was opened last Wednesday night after Steinberg called an emergency city council meeting.
To trigger a recall, organizers need 28,000 signatures in the next 160 days. But the attorney representing the union, Anthony Price, is confident that mark can be met in the next 30 to 45 days.
“The longer Steinberg remains in office, the more harm will continue to afflict the homeless community,” Prince said.
The union also plans to write Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking him not to appoint Steinberg as the next state attorney general, saying he violated county health orders in the pandemic.
In a statement, Mayor Steinberg said he had “done more than any public official in Sacramento history” to address homelessness and vowed to continue that effort.