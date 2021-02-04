  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Sacramento Homeless Union, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A recall effort is underway against Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The Sacramento Homeless Union says Steinberg has been “all talk and no action” and did not do enough to open warming centers on the worst night of the last week’s storm, which left four people dead.

The union gave the mayor until Wednesday to step down before launching their campaign.

RELATED: 2 Homeless People Died During Storm Overnight, Sacramento Mayor Says

Sacramento County says warming centers can only open when freezing temperatures are forecast for more than three days. But one was opened last Wednesday night after Steinberg called an emergency city council meeting.

To trigger a recall, organizers need 28,000 signatures in the next 160 days. But the attorney representing the union, Anthony Price, is confident that mark can be met in the next 30 to 45 days.

“The longer Steinberg remains in office, the more harm will continue to afflict the homeless community,” Prince said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The union also plans to write Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking him not to appoint Steinberg as the next state attorney general, saying he violated county health orders in the pandemic.

In a statement, Mayor Steinberg said he had “done more than any public official in Sacramento history” to address homelessness and vowed to continue that effort.