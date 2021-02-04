'We've Had To Do Things A Little Different This Year': Local Bars Planning Much Different Super Bowl SundayPandemic or not, it's clear the Super Bowl is not going to the dogs this year as local bars and restaurants plan Super Bowl Sunday with extra health safety guidelines.

Fox Scores 26, Kings Hold Off Short-Handed Celtics 116-111De'Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night.

De'Aaron Fox's 4th-Quarter Outburst Lead Kings Past Pelicans, 118-109De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

NFL On CBS Talent Share Their Favorite Big Game Memories Ahead Of Super Bowl LVNFL on CBS announcers, reporters and analysts shared their favorite Super Bowl memories with us as we get ready for Super Bowl LV on CBS.