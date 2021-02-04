By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Orangevale News

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A barricaded subject in an Orangevale neighborhood prompted a large police presence Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with the subject inside a home on Ritz Way, just north of Madison Avenue. Just after 10 p.m., the subject surrendered and was taken into custody.

The incident started as a family disturbance on Ritz Way around 7 p.m., officials said. Deputies were able to get two family members out of the house and then reportedly heard what sounded like a gunshot. They then surrounded the home.

After the suspect surrendered, investigators searched the home.

