SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California assemblymember introduced a measure Thursday aimed at permanently banning members of Congress who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election from the California State Assembly Chambers.

The measure, put forth by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County), would bar the 147 members of Congress who challenged the legitimacy of the election from accessing the floor. The measure will be considered by the California State Assembly in the coming days.

“The California State Assembly Chambers is a sacred shrine of our democracy,” Levine said in a news release. “Access to the floor of the State Assembly is a privilege, a solemn space, whose actions require respect and adherence to our democratic values and the rule of law.”

Levine said actions of the 147 members of Congress who still voted to challenge the election following the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left multiple people dead was “inconsistent with the principles of our democracy and the oath of office each of these individuals took to protect and defend the United States Constitution.”

On Jan. 6, a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the nation’s Capitol as Congress was in the process of certifying President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ win.

“The 147 Members of Congress who objected to the results of the 2020 Electoral College not only defied the will of the American voters, they defied their oath to the US Constitution,” Levine said. “Permanently banning these 147 Members of Congress from access to the floor of the State Assembly Chamber is a modest action, but an important one to protect the sanctity of our representative democracy, our democratic institutions and reaffirm our allegiance to the Constitution and rule of law.”