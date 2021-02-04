MODESTO (CBS13) — A man who already had nine other DUI arrests was again arrested under suspicion of drunk driving near Modesto, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, back on Jan. 29, an officer spotted an SUV speeding eastbound along Highway 219 near Tully Road. The officer was able to pull over the vehicle after it merged onto Highway 108.
Brandon Lee Howey, 40, was driving the SUV. Officers noted some objective signs of intoxication and had him do a series of field sobriety tests.
Howey was soon arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
CHP says Howey had nine other prior DUI convictions since 2005.
Howey has been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail and is facing felony DUI and misdemeanor driving under a suspended license, open container in a motor vehicle and willful disobedience of a court order charges.
CHP says the arrest is part of an effort to increase enforcement patrols along more rural roads and highways in the Modesto area.