SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With their soccer season canceled, a group of high school students in Natomas had one goal in mind – making a push to install a futsal court at a community park.

“It’s a different feeling when you step out on the field. It’s just amazing and I just love playing it,” said Susan Contreras, who is a junior at Inderkum High School.

Contreras and Amy Kalteis play varsity soccer together. When sports were canceled due to COVID, they took up futsal.

“It’s a Brazilian form of street soccer. It’s a lot more fast-paced,” said Kalteis.

It’s similar to soccer, with fewer players on a smaller hard-surface court. The only futsal court around Natomas is in the Northgate area.

“Us and my friends got really involved in futsal at the beginning of when everything shut down in quarantine. It was a nice way for everyone to spend time outside together,” said Kalteis.

So the girls worked as a team to bring a futsal court to Sycamore Park in their North Natomas neighborhood, even collecting hundreds of letters in support.

“In my opinion, Burberry [Park] and Sycamore are the heart of Natomas and that’s where a lot more players are,” said Contreras.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Their game plan: present the idea to a representative from Councilwoman Angelique Ashby’s office. They thought it was a shoo-in given the need for outdoor activities, but when they heard Blackbird Park was picked, they were frustrated.

“We were like, ‘Who mentioned this?’ This decision, there was no resident input. We want to be part of this!” Kalteis said.

The teens want city leaders to know the need is there. Without a futsal court, often tennis courts are used.

“We just need it as soon as possible,” said Contreras.

Contreras said it’s a win-win situation because they have sponsors ready to pay for a futsal court. It’s an organized effort to keep kids active.

The teens said they will attend a city council meeting Thursday night where the idea is expected to be discussed.