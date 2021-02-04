  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
OAKDALE (CBS13) – A teen boy is in custody after being found in possession of a loaded pistol, drugs and a large amount of cash, the Oakdale Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said a probation search was performed just before 9: 30 a.m. on Thursday at a home in northwest Oakdale. The boy, 17, was reportedly on searchable probation due to a previous car theft.

In addition to the loaded gun, police said the boy was found with about 400 Ecstasy and LSD tablets and $16,000 in cash.

The boy was charged with several drug- and firearm-related charges and booked into Stanislaus Juvenile Hall, police said.

