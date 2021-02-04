SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Police are investigating after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in Suisun City Thursday evening.
Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. west of the Sunset Avenue railroad crossing. Officials received reports of a person with major injuries.
Suisun City Fire Department paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.
All rail traffic has stopped as police investigate the incident.
The victim has not been identified.
No other information has been released.
