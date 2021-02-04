  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placerville News, Roman Lopez

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the father and stepmother of a child who was found dead in Placerville last year, have been taken into custody.

RELATED: One Year Later, What Happened To Placerville Boy Roman Lopez Remains A Mystery

Jordan and Lindsay were booked into Calaveras County Jail early Thursday morning.

Exactly what charges they were booked under have not been disclosed.

Roman Lopez was 11 when he vanished. He was later found dead, but police have released few details about who found him and where.

The El Dorado County Medical Examiner has said the autopsy investigation is ongoing and both the cause and manner of death is right now is “undetermined.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

Roman’s family was notified last night about the arrests.

Placerville police will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the arrest. 